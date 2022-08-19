Iredell Sheriff's Office announces promotions of two veteran deputies

Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell announced.

William “Bill” Hamby was promoted from major to chief deputy over the enforcement division and Troy Miller, previously a captain, is now the major over the Criminal Investigations Division, Campbell announced.

Hamby began his career with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 after serving five years with the Taylorsville Police Department, where he worked in patrol and investigations. He worked in the patrol division in southern Iredell County until he was promoted to detective sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division in February 1999. He then moved to the Special Victims Unit when it was formed in 2004. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2009. Hamby served as a member of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigation Unit.

In 2014, Hamby was promoted to captain and supervised the Narcotics Investigations Division. Then in 2018, he was assigned to supervise the School Resource Officers and Community Relations Division. In 2020, Hamby was promoted to major, overseeing all investigation units, Crime Scene Investigators and Property and Evidence Section.

Hamby graduated from North Iredell High School in 1989 and Mitchell Community College in 1992 with an associate’s degree in applied science criminal justice. He attended Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Wilkes Community College in 1992. He graduated from Gardner-Webb University in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

Hamby graduated from the North Carolina Justice Academy Criminal Investigators Certificate Program and the North Carolina Justice Academy Management Development Program Class 22, where he was class vice president. He is a past president of the North Carolina Homicide Investigators Association.

Hamby earned his North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission Advanced Training Certificate. He is a Certified Criminal Justice General Instructor and holds a Specialized Instructors Certificate in hazardous materials and explosives.

Miller began his career with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 1999, from the UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety. Miller knows the office well as he has worked in many areas throughout his 23-year career, Campbell said.

In 2002, Miller became a K-9 handler. He and K-9 Quiny spent seven years working together. In 2003 he joined the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), which is a highly specialized unit primarily responsible for responding to hostage situations, barricaded criminals, executing high-risk search warrants, arrest warrant services and other situations that exceed the scope of standard law enforcement officer tactics, training and resources. After four years on the team, Miller became the SERT sniper.

In 2006, he was promoted to sergeant with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team and Quiny made the move to the ACE Team as well. Three years later he transferred to patrol division as a sergeant. In 2010, Miller was promoted to lieutenant and supervised the ACE Team.

In 2012, Miller became the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team commander. In 2015, Miller transferred to detective sergeant in the Criminal Investigation Division. In 2018, Miller transferred to Narcotics Investigations as a drug diversion detective, and in July 2021, he was promoted to captain over the Enforcement Division.

Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University in 1997. Then in 2005, he earned his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission.