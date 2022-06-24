Iredell Sheriff's Office again offering Project Lifesaver

On June 13, a special visitor came to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Hamm Jr. was escorted by his son, and local NASCAR personality, David Hamm. Carl is the first citizen of Iredell County to be fitted with a new Project Lifesaver location device in several years.

Approximately a year ago, Carl wandered away from his home and family members. A search was quickly performed utilizing Iredell County Sheriff’s Office drones, and K-9 units, along with several first responder groups including Iredell County Search and Rescue, members of the Iredell County Rescue Squad, and several local fire departments looking for Carl. He was located after an extensive search and treated for minor exposure to the elements, before being placed with his family members.

Project Lifesaver is strategically designed for “at-risk” citizens who are prone to or who have walked or wandered away from family or caregivers. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely responses to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with cognitive disorders.

Project Lifesaver utilizes radio frequencies to assist in locating missing individuals who have wandered away from their home or place where they receive care.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said these radio location devices will be provided to residents of Iredell County who exhibit these types of behaviors, and their families free of charge. This program’s equipment was purchased by using Federal Equity Sharing Money, otherwise known as “drug dealer money” to purchase the wearable devices, Radio Frequency Locator Units, and to help with training for the deputies who must train to remain proficient in the function of the equipment.

The recipient is provided with a waterproof radio location device that is worn around the clock. The radio frequency assigned to the location device is exclusive to the particular unit. Once a month there will be some routine maintenance that must be performed by a trained deputy. The locator can be worn on the wrist or on the ankle.

Campbell added, “By utilizing these location devices, we have one more tool in our belts to help locate missing family members and bring them home safely to their loved ones. For more information on this program, or to meet to determine if your family members meet the participation criteria, contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.”