Iredell Sheriff's Lt. Daniel Icard recognized for diligence, determination

  • Updated
image002.jpg

Iredell County Sheriff's Office Lt. Daniel Icard received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award presented by Carolina’s Chapter International Association of Financial Crime Investigators. Icard was nominated for his diligence and determination. 

 Photo used with permission

