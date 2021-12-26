Iredell Sheriff's Citizens Academy back after early pandemic hiatus

Capt. Richard Adams, who works at the jail, led the class last week and said the classes help show not only the resources that the sheriff’s office has, but where their money is going as taxpayers. In the classes, he showed videos from the old jail and how the way it was built could be dangerous for detention officers and inmates, whereas the newer one was built was safety as a top priority.

“We got the most bang for our buck and demonstrated how it went from an unsafe environment to an officer safety environment. That’s the situation you’re going to learn with any part of the Citizens Academy,” Adams said. “From the forensics part of it, to the Bearcat, why it was important to have, the drone and how it helps find missing people and searching for suspects. It’s an all-around good environment for these citizens to learn.”

The classes had been on hold during 2020 as the pandemic took hold of Iredell County and elsewhere, but Campbell said the plan is to continue these academies, as well as the Teen Academy that was held earlier this year. He said while the courses always change over time, he is looking into more specialized versions of the Citizens Academy that can focus more on single aspects, such as CSI, in the future.