Iredell Sheriff's Citizens Academy back after early pandemic hiatus

As the Citizens Academy class made it through the Iredell County Detention Center, it was clear that a deeper understanding of what goes on inside “a city within a city,” as its been called by the Iredell Country Sheriff’s Office, began to take hold.
“Seeing this side of law enforcement that you don’t normally see, it gives you a newfound respect for law enforcement. I’ve always respected them and the risks they assess every day, getting to see behind the scenes, seeing the continuing education, protocols, safety measures, there’s a lot to it,” Richard Coleman said. He is an Iredell County resident who is also dipping his toe in the county commissioners race next year. “More citizens would benefit from going through that and sharing with others so that maybe we can correct misconceptions when it comes to law enforcement.”
And that is what Sheriff Darren Campbell hopes those in the Citizens Academy take away from each class, whether it be at the jail or ICSO’s Monticello campus where everything from its firearms simulator, crime scene investigation, drones, SERT, and more demonstrated for the class members.
“It’s a good chance to show citizens what we do, what we’re seeing in law enforcement, how we do our job,” Campbell said. “Nationwide, you’ll hear ‘defund the police’ so we want to show them where we’re at, why crime rates are lower, the equipment we have, and I want to show them what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer. Ultimately, it’s their tax dollars, and we work for the citizens here.”
Capt. Richard Adams, who works at the jail, led the class last week and said the classes help show not only the resources that the sheriff’s office has, but where their money is going as taxpayers. In the classes, he showed videos from the old jail and how the way it was built could be dangerous for detention officers and inmates, whereas the newer one was built was safety as a top priority.
“We got the most bang for our buck and demonstrated how it went from an unsafe environment to an officer safety environment. That’s the situation you’re going to learn with any part of the Citizens Academy,” Adams said. “From the forensics part of it, to the Bearcat, why it was important to have, the drone and how it helps find missing people and searching for suspects. It’s an all-around good environment for these citizens to learn.”
The classes had been on hold during 2020 as the pandemic took hold of Iredell County and elsewhere, but Campbell said the plan is to continue these academies, as well as the Teen Academy that was held earlier this year. He said while the courses always change over time, he is looking into more specialized versions of the Citizens Academy that can focus more on single aspects, such as CSI, in the future.
Campbell said the academy also helps them do their job better as he said he believes building relationships with the community creates needed communication, both before and after a crime or accident occurs.