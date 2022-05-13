Iredell Sheriffs athletic league completes seventh year of competition

On May 7, all 16 teams of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Youth Athletic League competed at the end-of-the-year tournament at Statesville High School. This year was the seventh year of the athletic league.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said, “I am very happy with the participation this year. I am also very happy with the deputies and staff members of the sheriff’s office, as well as the other volunteers who stepped up to coach these players and teach them all the good things this program has to offer — sportsmanship, teamwork, work ethic, anti-bullying, and most importantly friendship. I want the players, coaches and the family members who come and cheer for these athletes to see our deputies as people they can get to know, trust and call upon when needed. I want to congratulate every player who came out this year and participated and look forward to seeing you all next year.”
The program, Campbell said, was started with grant monies and the premise was to allow girls from across the county who might not be interested in competing on a school team to play volleyball. He said it also gives the girls the opportunity to socialize with students from other areas and build friendships outside of their school setting.