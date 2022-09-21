Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon

A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.

Campbell said in a news release that patrol Lt. Jeremy Younts was in the area of Williamson Road and River Highway in Mooresville on Sept. 16 when he received information about a stolen motor vehicle traveling on West Plaza Drive near Interstate 77.

Younts was looking for the vehicle when he saw it traveling west on River Highway and stopped it in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of River Highway, Campbell said.

The driver, Speas, was taken into custody.

Deputies Nathan Hodges and Shawn Rowe came to assist, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Campbell said 5 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of cocaine, 30 dosage units of Xanax and a loaded handgun were found.

Speas’ history includes felony possession of cocaine, felony sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespass and fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle.