 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iredell sheriff: Wilkesboro man charged with statutory rape

  • Updated
  • 0

A Wilkesboro man is facing first-degree statutory rape and sex offense with a child charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodrigo Castro-Olvera, 37, was charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child and one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed July 6 with the Special Victims Unit regarding a juvenile that had allegedly been sexually assaulted. Detective Cody James began an investigation, and based on statements and physical evidence, James obtained warrants for Castro-Olvera who was arrested Saturday.

Castro-Olvera’s history includes driving-related offenses.

image002.png

Olvera
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert