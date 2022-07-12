Iredell sheriff: Wilkesboro man charged with statutory rape

A Wilkesboro man is facing first-degree statutory rape and sex offense with a child charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodrigo Castro-Olvera, 37, was charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child and one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed July 6 with the Special Victims Unit regarding a juvenile that had allegedly been sexually assaulted. Detective Cody James began an investigation, and based on statements and physical evidence, James obtained warrants for Castro-Olvera who was arrested Saturday.

Castro-Olvera’s history includes driving-related offenses.