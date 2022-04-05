Iredell sheriff: Wanted man taken into custody on felony charges

A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts to get him to surrender, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Dustin Blaine Owensby, 34, of Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor first-degree trespass. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant for probation violation. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Campbell said in a news release that members of the warrant squad received information about Owensby’s whereabouts. The informant, he said, also indicated Owensby planned to “shoot it out with law enforcement officers if they attempted to take him.”

Deputies from the warrant squad, along with road patrol and criminal investigators went to the residence on Weaver Street on Sunday and set up a perimeter around an older model camper, Campbell said. The deputies called out over a loudspeaker for Owensby to come out. A short time later, a female ran out and was interviewed by deputies, Campbell said. She confirmed Owensby was in the camper, he said.

After more than two hours of calling for Owensby to come out of the camper, the decision was made to enter and conduct a search, Campbell said. After a brief search, Campbell said, Owensby was found hiding behind a couch.

Campbell said the warrants for Owensby’s arrest stemmed from a break-in on March 22 on Elmwood Road. The victim told deputies several brand new power tools were stolen from his storage building during the night. He said he located the tools in a hay barn on Elmwood Road.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were notified.

Believing the suspects may return for the tools, the owner removed them from their original boxes and replaced them with heavy pieces of wood. Later that day, emergency communications received a call from the victim indicating the suspects had returned, Campbell said.

Patrol deputies and Detective j. Graves were close by and responded to the call. When they arrived, Timothy John Becker, 53, of Mooresville, was found at the scene and taken into custody, Campbell said.

Owensby, he said, fled on foot as deputies arrived.

Owensby’s history includes felony hit-and-run failing to stop with injuries, felony larceny, multiple counts of felony breaking or entering, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony possession of heroin, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony forgery of an instrument, felony larceny of a firearm, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of assault, resisting a public officer, breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV. He is currently on post-release supervision for multiple felony charges.