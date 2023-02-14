Sheriff Darren Campbell attended the State of the Union address last week in Washington, D.C., sitting in on President Joe Biden’s yearly speech to Congress and the United States.

“Seeing the pomp and pageantry surrounding this historic address in The People’s House most definitely pulls on one’s patriotic heartstrings,” Campbell said in a Facebook post.

The Iredell County sheriff was there as a guest of Rep. Patrick McHenry. Campbell was also there earlier in the week to attend the National Sheriff’s Conference.

“It is always a privilege to represent Iredell County, as your sheriff. It is always a time of tremendous learning and growth for me, as we discuss the challenges facing law enforcement today, but most importantly, as we discuss methods and tactics to keep the citizens of our respective counties safe,” Campbell said.

While in the nation’s capital, Campbell also met with newly elected Sen. Ted Budd, Rep. Richard Hudson, McHenry, and other lawmakers including the Speaker of the House. Campbell said the ability to discuss and have the attention of those elected officials allows him to let them know what law enforcement sees in the community and what legislation can help or hurt their efforts.

“The ability to discuss and bring attention to the things that the deputies of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are seeing on a daily basis, that threatens the safety of citizens, including our most vulnerable residents, our elderly and our children was important,” Campbell said.