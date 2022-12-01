Iredell sheriff: Two Florida men were transporting high grade marijuana

Two Florida men are facing marijuana trafficking charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 77.

Randy Diaz Fonseca, 34, of Miami, and Luis Miguel Vazquez, 25, of Orlando, Florida were each charged with trafficking in marijuana by transport and possession, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Each also is being held on a federal detainer due to immigration status, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Campbell said Interstate Criminal Enforcement team deputies stopped a Toyota 4-Runner on Tuesday on Interstate 77 south at mile maker 55 for a traffic violation.

He said deputies searched the vehicle and found a large bag in the back that held more than 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana with an approximate street value of $378,876.

Fonseca was driving the vehicle, Campbell said, and he and Vazquez told deputies they were traveling from Michigan to Florida.