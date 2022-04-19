Iredell sheriff: Two facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Brandon Matthew Nelson, 41, of Eagle Springs, and Ashley Loree Ray, 32, of Seagrove, were each charged with felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle, place or dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $25,000 for both Nelson and Ray.

Campbell said Deputy G. Adams of the road patrol division stopped a Toyota car for traffic violations April 13 on Salisbury Road near Statesville.

Adams spoke with the driver, Nelson, and the passenger, Ray.

Initially, Campbell said, Nelson told Adams they were traveling from Moore County to Granite Falls, but as Adams conducted records checks and criminal database searches, Nelson began giving different stories concerning where they were coming from and their destination.

Deputy G. Deal arrived to help, and the two deputies gathered enough information to search the vehicle, Campbell said. During the search, 181 grams of methamphetamine (amounting to more than a quarter-pound), six grams of cocaine and an amount of marijuana, were found in a hidden compartment underneath the hood, he said.

Nelson’s history includes felony forgery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, breaking or entering, habitual felon, selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, financial transaction card fraud, larceny, and creating a counterfeit controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, breaking or entering, shooting of signage, DWI and larceny.

Ray’s history includes DWI.