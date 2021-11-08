Iredell sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Gregory David Evans, 50, of Overcash Road, Troutman, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and harboring a fugitive and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $35,000.

A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Brandon Propst, 42, of Maiden, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was served 10 outstanding arrest warrants from surrounding counties. A magistrate set bond at $247,000.

Deputy David Souther stopped a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at Old Mountain and Buffalo Shoals roads Friday for multiple traffic infractions, Campbell said in a news release.

Souther identified the driver as Evans. A passenger in the vehicle told Souther he was out on bond for selling methamphetamines, Campbell said. Souther continued to question Evans and asked if there were any illegal items in the truck and the occupants said no.