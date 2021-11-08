 Skip to main content
Iredell sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Iredell sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Gregory David Evans, 50, of Overcash Road, Troutman, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and harboring a fugitive and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $35,000.

A passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Brandon Propst, 42, of Maiden, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was served 10 outstanding arrest warrants from surrounding counties. A magistrate set bond at $247,000.

Deputy David Souther stopped a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at Old Mountain and Buffalo Shoals roads Friday for multiple traffic infractions, Campbell said in a news release.

Souther identified the driver as Evans. A passenger in the vehicle told Souther he was out on bond for selling methamphetamines, Campbell said. Souther continued to question Evans and asked if there were any illegal items in the truck and the occupants said no.

Souther then requested permission to search the truck, which Evans granted, he said.

A search found 21.28 grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger LC9 handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said. The weapon, he said, was reported stolen from Anderson, South Carolina.

After the search, the occupants were questioned a second time, and one of them, who had originally identified himself as Curtis Moore, was identified as Propst, Campbell said. A criminal records check revealed the outstanding warrants.

Evans’ criminal history includes driving while license revoked, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and other driving-related charges.

Propst’s record includes felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving to endanger, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, fleeing to elude arrest, second-degree trespass, larceny, resisting a public officer, and hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident.

110921-srl-news-arrest-p1

Evans
110921-srl-news-arrest-p2

Propst
