Iredell sheriff: Tips led to arrest of man for bomb threat

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that numerous tips and information from the public led to the arrest of a man in connection with a bomb threat Tuesday.

Rex Leroy Locke, 42, of Lipe Road, Troutman, was charged with felony communicate a false bomb threat to a public building.

A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell said a call came in Tuesday afternoon indicating that there were explosive devices placed in the Iredell County Hall of Justice and the District Attorney’s Office.

He said after explosive detention canines were brought in to search the two buildings, no devices were found.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned the phone call came in on a voiceover IP number, meaning the call came from an electronic device utilizing a public Wi-Fi signal and that the signal originated at a business on North Center Street, Campbell said.

He said detectives gathered surveillance footage of a man throwing a computer tablet into a dumpster. The tablet was recovered and processed for evidence. Campbell said detectives went to a business across the street and obtained additional video footage of the same person.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage and received numerous tips and information, which led to the identification of Locke as a suspect, Campbell said.

Locke’s history includes felony habitual assault and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor assault on female, interference with emergency communications, simple possession of Schedule IV, larceny, resisting a public officer and driving while license is revoked.