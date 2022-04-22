Iredell sheriff: Tip led to recovery of stolen property, arrests of four

A tip concerning property being used with illegal activities led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and several stolen tools and the arrests of four people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Christopher Gage Handy, 25, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, has been charged with felony larceny, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony obtain property by false pretense, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor possession of stolen property. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Lundy Road, Statesville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property and a magistrate set bond at $79,000.

Lane Alexander Perry, 28, of Lundy Road, Statesville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property. A magistrate set bond at $12,500.

Chelsea Nicole Millsaps, 30, of Lundy Road, Statesville, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen property and her bond was set at $2,500.

Campbell said the information came into the sheriff’s office in October, and with permission from the owner, surveillance cameras were placed on the property.

In March, Campbell said, investigators recovered a stolen vehicle and several stolen tools, which were returned to the owners. He said additional information led to the identity of the suspects. Campbell said as a result of this multi-faceted investigation, multiple criminal and drug-related crimes were solved.

Handy’s history includes multiple counts of felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail or prison, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony sell or deliver Schedule II, felony interfering with jail or prison fire suppression systems, felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property, larceny, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently on probation for two counts of felony possession of Schedule II, felony larceny of a firearm and felony larceny after breaking or entering.

Lowman’s history includes two counts of Domestic Violence Protective Order violation.

Millsaps’ history includes felony breaking or entering, felony flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting, possession of marijuana, fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, larceny and second-degree trespassing.

Perry’s history includes felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, consume alcohol by a person under 21 years of age, DWI, driving after consuming alcohol, driving while license is revoked, larceny and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He is currently on probation for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.