Iredell sheriff: Teacher charged with violating non-contact order in statutory rape case

An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, arrested in August on statutory rape and other charges, is now charged with seeing the victim at her home in violation of her court-ordered bond restrictions, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Bluffton Court, Statesville, was arrested on nine counts of felony intimidating a witness and felony violation of pre-trial release conditions as well as nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A magistrate set bond on these charges at $800,000. Bailey was arrested Friday by the warrant squad.

Campbell said one of the conditions of Bailey’s release after her arrest in early August on statutory rape and other charges was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. She was released on a $75,000 bond, which was set by a judge after Bailey turned herself in, Campbell said.

Electronic house arrest monitoring and the no-contact order were conditions of her release.

Campbell said Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigators continued to receive information from search warrants and court orders, information indicated the juvenile victim was at Bailey’s home on nine occasions since her arrest in August.

Based on that information, he said, the additional 27 counts were filed.

Bailey, who was suspended with pay when the original charges were filed, was a science teacher at Northview Academy, formerly Pressly School. She has been with I-SS since 2010, first as an assistant, and later as an exceptional children’s teacher.

The original charges filed by the sheriff’s office were three counts of statutory rape of a person who is 15 years or younger, indecent liberties with a child and sexual activity with a student.

Campbell said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.