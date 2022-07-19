Iredell sheriff: Statesville man charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old

A Statesville man is in custody with a $1 million bond after deputies said a 12-year-old girl was taken from her home and sexually assaulted.

Aaron Brandon Clark, 25, of Brookfield Drive, has been charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and one count of felony kidnapping. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called around 8:54 a.m. Saturday concerning a missing 12-year-old.

Deputies spoke with the caller, who said her granddaughter left the residence sometime during the night, Campbell said. The deputies watched the “Ring” doorbell footage and saw the girl left around midnight, he said.

The sheriff’s office brought drones and bloodhounds to assist.

Further investigation revealed the girl had been speaking to an older man named Aaron, and Clark was identified as him, Campbell said.

Deputies in the area located the girl walking along Sardis Road off Mount Ulla Highway, Campbell said.

Clark was located and interviewed by Special Victims Unit detectives and admitted meeting the girl and driving her from the residence, Campbell said. Clark also admitted have sexual contact with her, he said.

This case is still under investigation.

Clark has no listed criminal history.