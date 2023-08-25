Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said ongoing investigations into narcotics activities resulted in the arrests of 13 people who were directly involved in the sale of or facilitating the sale of drugs to undercover officers.

The following were arrested in connection with these investigators:

Robin Scott Gibson, 55, of Bost Street, Statesville, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II; $60,000 bond.

Tony Dewayne Burke, 53, of Ninth Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II; $10,000 bond.

Roy Anthony Smyre, 48, of Long street, Statesville, four counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver Schedule II; $160,000 bond.

George Devon Wilson, 52, of Stillmeadow Lane, Troutman, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II; $10,000 bond.

Kaylan Obrien Brandon, 28, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I; $8,000 bond.

Kevin Turner, 55, of Melviney Street, Statesville, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II; $7,500 bond.

Sa-Quan Dominique Ikard, 29, of JC Circle, Mooresville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI: $15,000 bond.

Tiffany Ann Ritchie, 33, of Ginger Lane, Mooresville, five counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony trafficking heroin; $100,000 bond.

Thomas Lee Morrison, 41, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II; $50,000 bond.

Christopher Malachi Cowan, 62, of Garfield Street, Statesville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II; $50,000 bond.

Courtney Lee Hines, 37, of Elmwood Road, Statesville, felony conspiracy to deliver Schedule I; $10,000 bond.

Levi Daniel McDade, 26, of Family Circle, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV; $2,500 bond.

David Vincent Powell, 55, of Diamond Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony possession of Schedule II; $5,000 bond.

Campbell, in a news release, said some of these individuals have an extensive criminal history. “This is why this is an ongoing operation that will target and arrest repeat and career criminals, especially drug dealers which increases other crimes,” he said.

If you suspect crime in your area the “Iredell Sheriff” App is the easiest way for community members to submit tips to deputies, Campbell said.

“We will continue to investigate every lead with the goal of continuing to decrease the overall crime rate in Iredell County. Make sure you “follow” us on Facebook to stay up to date on all things happening at the sheriff’s office,” he said.

These individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.