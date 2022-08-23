Iredell sheriff: Pennsylvania pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop and an alert by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania pair on drug and weapon charges.

Clifton Nathaniel Gatling, 47, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Courtney Leanne Cole, 34, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, both were charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gatling also was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A magistrate set bond at $80,000 on both Gatling and Cole.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team stopped a BMW sport utility vehicle on Friday on Interstate 77 near the 59 mile marker. The vehicle, with Pennsylvania registration plates, was stopped for motor vehicle violations, Campbell said.

The driver and passenger were acting in a suspicious manner, and the information they provided did not make sense, he said. As a result, K-9 Connie was brought to the scene.

Connie, while walking around the BMW, made a positive alert for the presence and odor of an illegal drug, Campbell said.

A search was conducted, and 3 grams of cocaine, a handgun hidden under a seat and $14,500 was found, Campbell said. After running the serial number of the handgun through criminal databases, it was determined the gun had been reported stolen from Atlanta, he said.