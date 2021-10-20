Iredell sheriff: Mocksville man, woman charged after vehicle chase

An attempt to stop a vehicle driven by a man with outstanding warrants resulted in a chase Monday, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Justin Nathaniel Deaton, 38, of Mocksville, was charged with eight misdemeanor counts of abandonment of animals, felony charges of cruelty to animals, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine and probation violation. He also was charged with driving while license is revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign. A magistrate set bond at $325,000.

A passenger, Peggy Sue Jenkins, 51, of Mocksville, was charged with four counts each of cruelty to animals and misdemeanor abandonment of animals. A magistrate set bond at $4,500.

Campbell said in a news release that Deputies Will Goforth and James Kent were following up a Crime Stoppers tip on Bell Farm Road, and as they were turning onto Dogwood Estates Circle, Goforth saw a Ford Explorer traveling towards him. Goforth recognized the driver as Deaton and knew he had outstanding warrants.

Goforth attempted to stop the Explorer, which nearly struck Kent’s patrol car as it fled, Campbell said.

