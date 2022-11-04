Iredell sheriff: Man broke into four homes, assaulted one person

A man was arrested after he was found in a homeowner’s living room Wednesday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Mauricio Samuel Christian, 35, of Rougement, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of attempt to break and enter, breaking and entering, assault and resisting a public officer. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that around 9 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to Lippard Farm Road after several calls regarding a suspicious person.

One of the callers said a stranger was banging on the front door of their home and that he walked to a neighbor’s house and was trying to get into the garage, Campbell said.

As deputies were circulating in the area, another call to 911 indicated the man had broken into another home, Campbell said. The caller was inside when the man broke in and retreated to a bedroom for safety.

Deputies quickly arrived on the scene and located Christian in the living room of the caller’s home, Campbell said.

Sheriff’s office criminal and crime scene investigators arrived and learned four homes in the area had been broken into and items were stolen from one home, Campbell said. He said Christian assaulted another homeowner by hitting them with the door while trying to gain entry.

Christian’s history includes misdemeanor charges of injury to personal property, DWI, driving while license is revoked and no operator’s license.