Iredell sheriff: Man arrested for Hanes Mall shooting after chase

A man wanted in connection with a shooting at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Sunday was arrested after crashing his vehicle into two others during a chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Carolton Vernell McCrimmon, 33, of Port Washington, New York, was arrested on warrants from the Winston-Salem Police Department on assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge a firearm inside of an enclosure to incite fear and discharge a firearm inside the city limits. He was also charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of careless and reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $1.050,000.

Campbell said Deputy Shawn Rowe saw a vehicle being operated in a careless and reckless manner on Turnersburg Highway near East Edison Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Rowe attempted to stop the white Toyota Corolla but the driver accelerated, crossing the double yellow line and driving the wrong way into incoming traffic, Campbell said.

The Corolla crashed into another vehicle and continued south on Turnersburg Highway, Campbell said. The car then rear-ended another vehicle at intersection with Glenway Drive, causing that vehicle to spin around and cross over the median, Campbell said.

The driver, identified as McCrimmon, attempted to run away on foot but was apprehended, Campbell said.

During the investigation deputies located a handgun and other items in the vehicle with markings that indicated they were stolen from the Winston-Salem area, Campbell said.

Other agencies were contacted and a short time later, Iredell deputies were told that McCrimmon and the vehicle were being sought in connection with an earlier shooting at Hanes Mall.

Winston-Salem police went to the Belk store at 5:56 p.m. Sunday on a report of a discharged firearm. This happened just before the mall closed on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and cleared the building. Police didn’t find any victims and didn’t get any reports of injuries.

Winston-Salem police later learned through its investigation that a store employee was with a person in the store when that person pulled out a firearm and fired it. That person then ran out of the mall. The employee was not injured.

investigators said McCrimmon was also a suspect in a larceny from Home Depot on University Parkway earlier on Sunday. After leaving Home Depot, police said McCrimmon attempted another larceny at Belk at Hanes Mall.

After being approached by store personnel, McCrimmon dropped the stolen items and ran from the store, police said in the news release. McCrimmon returned to Belk moments later and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of Belk staffers, police said.

He then left the mall in a white vehicle.