Two men from Salisbury are facing charges after authorities said they discovered an illegal gambling operation Friday.

Nishit Chandrakant Patel and Dharminkumar Rameshbahi Patel face charges of felony possession of five or more gaming machines and misdemeanor charges of gambling and possession of a slot-style machine. Warrants will be issued for the two and they are not yet in custody, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell, in a news release, said that narcotics division investigators, along with deputies from the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team, served a search warrant at SKILLZ Game Room, 1110 Barkley Road, on Friday.

He said that in January, investigators identified nine locations in Iredell County operating illegal gaming machines and paying winnings in cash.

These gaming machines are illegal to own and operate and paying cash winnings violates state law, he said.

Undercover investigators from the sheriff’s office went into the businesses and saw the illegal operation in person, Campbell said. That included playing games and receiving payment for winnings, he said.

Based on this evidence, each location was served with a “cease and desist letter” informing the business owners they must stop all illegal operations no later than 15 days upon delivery of the notice.

Investigators continued to monitor each location after serving them with the letter. Additional undercover operations revealed that most businesses complied; however, this business changed the computer software in an attempt to avoid having to discontinue operations, Campbell said.

Undercover investigators went into the businesses and once again observed the illegal operation and were again paid in cash after winning, he said. SKILLZ Game Room was one of these locations, Campbell said.

Narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant for the business. Upon execution of the warrant at SKILLZ, investigators discovered more than 60 machines that were being used to conduct illegal gambling operations, Campbell said.

Possession of five or more of these types of machines is a felony in North Carolina. Each hard drive was disconnected and seized, along with $2,960, Campbell said.

Investigators spoke with the business owners by telephone. They asked the men to come to the business. The owners never showed up to meet with the investigators and warrants are being drawn, Campbell said.

“This is not an isolated incident, and investigators will continue to monitor these places, and additional search warrants will be executed if the illegal activity continues. These businesses breed other types of crimes, such as robberies, assaults and drug activity,” he said.