Iredell sheriff: Four arrested after investigation into stolen vehicle, parts

Four people were arrested after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the theft of vehicles and vehicle parts.

Jonathan Ray Lowman, 56, and Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, both of Lundy Road, Statesville; Dakota Ray Ferguson, 26, of County Line Road, Harmony; and Marie Cleary Dugger, 47, of Hatteras Trail, Hamptonville, are each facing charges.

Lowman was charged with felony alter or destroy stolen motor vehicle parts (chop ship activity), felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for sale of use of controlled substance and felony conspiracy. He was out on bond on charges of felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of heroin, felony breaking and entering and possession of methamphetamine. He was on probation and pre-trial release when he was arrested Oct. 19. A magistrate set his bond at $100,000.

On Oct. 20, he appeared before District Court Judge Edward Hedrick for his first appearance on the new charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Hedrick lowered bond to $50,000 but Lowman was served with six additional felony charges, upping his bond back to $100,000. He posted bond and was released Oct. 24.

Since being released, Campbell said, detectives gathered additional evidence and obtained warrants for four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office also issued arrest warrants for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has been entered as a fugitive from justice.

Bell was charged with felony alter or destroy stolen motor vehicle parts (chop shop activity), felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Dugger and Ferguson were each charged with felony alter or destroy stolen motor vehicle parts (chop shop activity), felony possession of stolen property and felony conspiracy. A magistrate set bond at $15,000 each.

Campbell said in a news release that the investigation began when Sgt. Chase Little stopped a white Ford Mustang on Oct. 11 in the Lundy Road area for a traffic violation. Bell was driving the vehicle, and gave an address on Lundy Road as his residence, Campbell said. Little issued a traffic citation to Bell, and he was released.

On Oct. 19, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and indicated the Mustang had been reported stolen. The owner of the vehicle had been out of town for a few weeks and returned to discover the car was missing, Campbell said. The owner also reported several other items, including tools and vehicle parts, had been stolen.

Information obtained from the investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant for the property on Lundy Road. When they arrived, they found Lowman, Bell, Ferguson and Dugger at the home, Campbell said.

He said numerous vehicle parts that had been recently removed from various vehicles, car batteries, numerous tools and the Mustang were found. The Mustang, he said, was found in a barn on the property.

Yadkin County detectives identified several of the tools and vehicle parts as having been stolen there, Campbell said. A quantity of methamphetamine also was found in the home, he said.

Lowman’s history includes misdemeanor allowing livestock to run at large and misdemeanor domestic violence protection order violation.

Bell’s history includes reckless driving, DWI, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license is revoked and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ferguson’s history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor second-degree trespass and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

Dugger’s history includes felony conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for sale or use of controlled substance, felony sale of a Schedule IV drug, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for sale or use of controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug.

Anyone with information on Lowman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.