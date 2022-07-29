Iredell sheriff elected to leadership position in state association

“North Carolina sheriffs have a very complex role as constitutional officers leading law enforcement within their respective counties. Our duties often require us to be continuously available to our personnel and the public. At these conferences, we learn from each other and get up-to-date information on crime trends and important law enforcement developments. My deputies and I will use this conference training to further serve and protect Iredell County’s citizens. As a board member and especially now as first vice president of the association, I realize sheriffs in every county of North Carolina are facing multifaceted and very complex challenges in carrying out constitutional responsibilities for law enforcement and the safety of our citizens, maintaining and operating our local detention centers, recruiting, training and maintaining top tier personnel, issuing weapons permits and providing courthouse security along with many other duties. I want the citizens of Iredell County to know I will fight on the local, state and federal levels to maintain the integrity of the office of sheriff. We will use the combined influence of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to fight for freedoms and security, and against any encroachments on our constitutional rights,” Campbell said.