Iredell sheriff deputies arrest Charlotte man on armed robbery charge

A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, was charged with felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance as well as warrants from Wake and Mecklenburg counties. A magistrate set bond at $428,500.

A passenger in the vehicle at the time of Jalloh’s arrest, Michael Terrance Calvin, 39, was arrested on felony charges of possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance and other drug charges. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Jalloh was being sought for stealing a gas can from a Troutman convenience store and threatening the employee by indicating he had a concealed handgun.

The Troutman Police Department said on Dec. 5 officers were called to the stop and Save at 121 Julian Place. The employee told officers that a man entered the store, took a gas can and walked out the door, police said.

The employee went outside and told the man he had to pay for the gas can and the man reached into his waistband and said “you don’t want any of this,” implying he had a weapon, police said.

He left the store in a gray Lexus sedan.

Using surveillance footage and other investigative measures, police identified Jalloh as the suspect, authorities said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, Campbell said, several patrol deputies were attempting to find Jalloh when information was received that he may have a child at Lakeshore Elementary School. The school resource officer, Deputy Bryan Whitlow, was able to confirm that Jalloh could be on his way to the school at dismissal time, Campbell said.

Due to his dangerous history and 10 outstanding warrants, patrol deputies staged prior to the entrance to the school, Campbell said. Deputies stopped a gray Lexus sedan near Wilson Lake Road.

The driver, later identified as Jalloh, gave false information to deputies before they were able to confirm his identity, Campbell said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found an AR-style pistol with a fully-loaded 10-round magazine, more than 18 grams of cocaine, Percocet and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

“Due to the nature of the charges and the wanted status of this person, patrol deputies working with the school resource deputy assigned at that elementary school did a great job in a short amount of time to minimize any threat to staff or students and arrest the suspect before getting onto the school grounds,” Campbell said.

Jalloh’s history includes felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor charges of larceny and possession of marijuana.

There was no listed history for Calvin.