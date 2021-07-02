Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell offers water safety tips

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell is asking everyone to be safe, and watchful as we go to pools, rivers, and Lakes Norman and Lookout.
Campbell added, “Sadly, most injuries and deaths from drowning occur within a few feet of safety.” The best thing anyone can do to stay safe in and around the water is to learn to swim.
At a swimming pool, take the following precautions:
If no lifeguard is on duty, do not let children swim unless they are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows lifesaving techniques and first aid.
Post CPR instructions and directions to call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number in the pool area.
Look around the pool area to be certain lifesaving devices are readily available for emergency use.
Be sure covers are installed on all drains of a swimming pool or in a wading pool. The suction created by the pool’s circulating pumps can be very dangerous unless it is reduced by covers.
Take frequent breaks (about once an hour) where everyone gets out of the water, drinks water, reapplies water resistant sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and rests.
If a child is missing, check the pool first. Go to the edge of the pool and scan the entire pool, bottom, and surface, as well as the surrounding pool area.
Swim only in pools in which water quality is properly maintained. The water should appear crystal clear, be continuously circulated and be maintained.
At the lake or river, take the following precautions:
Swim in a supervised, marked area with a lifeguard present, and swim with others. Never swim alone.
Always have a telephone or other cellular device to contact 911 in the event of an emergency. Have a way to provide your location if you are on a large body of water so rescuers can locate you.
Watch out for the “dangerous too’s” – too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, too much strenuous activity.
Look for water that is reasonably clear and free of floating materials and odors. Avoid swimming at beaches where there are large populations of ducks, geese or gulls. The waste produced by these birds causes high bacteria levels in the water.
Look for movement in the water; it helps keep the water clean. Do not swim in stagnant or still water.
Do not swim at any beach right after a heavy rain. Runoff following a heavy rain may result in a high bacteria level.
When diving at a beach, exercise extreme caution. Beach water is not as clear as water in a pool, so underwater obstructions may not be visible.