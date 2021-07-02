Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell offers water safety tips

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell is asking everyone to be safe, and watchful as we go to pools, rivers, and Lakes Norman and Lookout.

Campbell added, “Sadly, most injuries and deaths from drowning occur within a few feet of safety.” The best thing anyone can do to stay safe in and around the water is to learn to swim.

At a swimming pool, take the following precautions:

If no lifeguard is on duty, do not let children swim unless they are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows lifesaving techniques and first aid.

Post CPR instructions and directions to call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number in the pool area.

Look around the pool area to be certain lifesaving devices are readily available for emergency use.

Be sure covers are installed on all drains of a swimming pool or in a wading pool. The suction created by the pool’s circulating pumps can be very dangerous unless it is reduced by covers.

Take frequent breaks (about once an hour) where everyone gets out of the water, drinks water, reapplies water resistant sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and rests.