Iredell County Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite delivered the oath of office to Campbell. Campbell’s family was in attendance, along with members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office command staff and honor guard, who presented the colors to begin the ceremony. Campbell is the 101st president of the association. Campbell had served in several positions within the Sheriff’s Association over the past several years: sergeant-of-arms, member of the legislative committee, auditing committee, third vice president, second vice president and first vice president.

In his speech, Campbell told the attendees he “has always had the utmost respect and admiration for the Office of Sheriff because of what it stands for and its unique place in history. One of the characteristics which sets the office of the sheriff apart from other law enforcement agencies is its direct accountability to the citizens through the election of the sheriff. It is the stand-alone identity of an independent office in which the sheriff exercises the power, that of public trust. Elected sheriffs are accountable directly to their state’s constitution and the United States Constitution, laws, statutes, and the people of their counties, thereby maintaining the very roots of democracy, for the people, of the people, and by the people.” Campbell stated, “Our annual business conference allows North Carolina’s sheriffs to discuss their experiences, learn from each other, and bring ourselves up to date on important law enforcement developments. North Carolina sheriffs have a complex role as constitutional officers leading law enforcement within their respective counties. Our duties often require that we be continuously available to personnel and the public. My staff and I will use this conference training to further serve and protect Iredell County citizens”.