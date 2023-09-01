A 3-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was accidentally shot in the facial area by an older sibling, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

The shooting occurred at a home on the 100 block of Fort Dobbs Road around 4:30 p.m.

Iredell County deputies arrived on the scene 30 seconds after receiving the 911 call. The deputies located a neighbor of the victim performing CPR on the 3-year-old child, who was shot. Deputies took over performing CPR and administering medical care to the child, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The child was accidentally shot inside a car by his 5-year-old brother, the sheriff’s office said.

Campbell, at a news conference Thursday, said the older sibling found the loaded gun in the front of the family’s vehicle.

Members of the Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department and Iredell County EMS continued medical treatment on the child, who was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital. The child was then flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital around 8:30 p.m., Campbell said.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

“We make this media release with great sadness,” Campbell said. “Please remember this family, along with all of the first responders who were at the scene and hospital, and keep them in your prayers in the coming days.”