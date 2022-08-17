Iredell sheriff: Charlotte man being sought on felony drug charge

A Charlotte man is being sought on a felony drug charge after deputies responded to a noise disturbance Sunday.

Antonio Maurice Montgomery Jr., 29, is being sought on felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia warrants.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that Deputies James Kent and Justin Allegretto and Sgt. Will Goforth, a canine handler, investigated a report of a large party that was creating a noise disturbance.

When they arrived on Bridlewood Lane off Fern Hill Road, they found several vehicles parked on the side of the road, Campbell said.

As they were checking into the situation, Goforth saw a large plastic bag containing a large amount of white powder through the window of one of the vehicles, Campbell said. He said Goforth believed it might be a controlled substance.

Goforth checked the vehicle’s registration and found it was registered to Montgomery. The deputies approached the home and inquired about Montgomery, Campbell said.

Montgomery came outside to speak with the deputies, and when asked about the powder in his vehicle, Montgomery denied ownership, Campbell said. He unlocked his vehicle at the request of the deputies.

While they were securing the vehicle and the powder and weapons found inside it, Montgomery ran away, Campbell said. Deputies attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful.

Campbell said an AR-15 rifle, one drum magazine, 121 rounds of ammunition, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol, 16 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition, digital scales and 18.9 grams of cocaine were seized, Campbell said.

Warrants were secured for Montgomery’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.

Montgomery’s history includes felony carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is on probation in Cabarrus County for felony carrying a concealed weapon.