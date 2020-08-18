Iredell sheriff announces promotion of two veteran deputies

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the promotion of two veteran deputies.
Major William Hamby is being promoted from captain supervising the School Resource Officers Unit and Community Outreach to major over investigations. Hamby has more than 26 years in law enforcement. He has worked as a patrol deputy, and in all areas of investigations at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to include property crimes, special victims unit, narcotics investigations, and he has served on the Homicide Investigations Unit.
Hamby is a graduate of North Iredell High School, graduated from Mitchell Community College with an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. He attended Basic Law Enforcement Training at Wilkes Community College. He graduated from Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice. Hamby is a graduate of the Criminal Investigators Program at the North Carolina Justice Academy. He is a graduate, and was Class 22 Vice President, from the Management Development Program at the North Carolina Justice Academy. Hamby is a past president of the North Carolina Homicide Investigators Association. Hamby has received his Advanced Training Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission and is a certified general instructor and holds a specialized instructors certification in hazardous materials and explosives.
Capt. Matt Burleyson is being promoted from lieutenant supervising the School Resource Officers. Burleyson has 21 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked as a School Resource Officer teaching D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T.
Matt has a Master’s degree in justice administration from Methodist University. He also has a Bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in criminal justice, and a Bachelor of arts degree in psychology with a minor in sociology. Burleyson has received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certifications from both the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission, and Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Burleyson is a general instructor, and is currently the president of the North Carolina Juvenile Officers Association.
