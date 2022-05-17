Iredell sheriff: Ankle monitor data leads to break-in suspect

Data from a court-ordered ankle monitor helped place a man at the scene of a break-in, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Bradford Kyle Bowlin, 29, of Linwood, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set bond at $30,000. He was also served with a warrant for felony probation violation and received an additional $10,000.

Campbell said deputies were called to a residence on Peridot Drive on May 2 after it was discovered several firearms had been stolen from an outbuilding.

Deputies determined there was no forced entry and that the spare keys to the building were missing, Campbell said.

Detective John Adams was assigned to investigate and he learned that the residence was being remodeled and several workers knew that the firearms were stored in the building, Campbell said.

Adams learned that one of the workers, Bowlin, was on probation and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Adams accessed the information from the ankle monitor, which indicated Bowlin had stolen the firearms and went to another location to sell them, Campbell said. Two of the guns were recovered and returned to the owner.

Bowlin, who is currently on probation for felony breaking and entering, has a history include felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny by removing anti-theft device and misdemeanor larceny. The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections verified that Bowlin is a member of the Bound for Glory gang, Campbell said.