Iredell Scouts work to obtain Geology Merit Badge
- Special to the Record & Landmark
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
South Iredell High School went into lockdown twice on Wednesday after an expelled student tried to return to campus in an effort to confront t…
Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown …
- Updated
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
At 8:50 p.m. Tuesday the Statesville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrison Street in Statesville. Arriving uni…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended la…
- Updated
Vince Lombardi once said, “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose…
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s …
- Updated
When asked what she thought of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s estimated completion date of six to eight weeks for the sidew…
- Updated
A Stony Point man was shot in the leg and a second man is facing charges.