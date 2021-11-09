 Skip to main content
Iredell Safe Kids Coalition collecting winter weather wear for children
Iredell Safe Kids Coalition collecting winter weather wear for children

  • Updated
Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition will hold its second annual Holiday Winter Weather Drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves, socks and other winter weather apparel from Nov. 15 through Dec. 12.

Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and helping Safe Kids ensure children in need in our communities stay warm this winter. The need for essentials for fall and winter weather continues in Iredell County. Safe Kids’ Holiday Winter Weather Drive provides these essentials. Everything collected will be used for a public purpose and will be distributed within Iredell County to help children stay safe and warm this fall and winter.

In addition to winter wear items, holiday safety tip sheets and information also will be distributed.

Donations can be made at:

Iredell County Health Department, 318 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville.

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, 734 Salisbury Road, Statesville.

Iredell County Public Library, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville; 3393 Harmony Highway, Harmony; and 215 W. Church St, Troutman.

Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave., Mooresville;

Iredell County Department of Social Services, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville.

