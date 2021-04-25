Iredell Republican Men's Club holds voter registration drive

Support Local Journalism
The Iredell County Republican Men's Club held registration drive at Randy's BBQ in Statesville on Saturday. There were three locations during the Iredell Republican Men's Club's drive to register voters and to engage the community. Johnson Auto-Parts on Shelton Avenue and Zootastic Park in Troutman were the other two locations.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
