Iredell reports two dozen new COVID-19 cases; statewide numbers up 1,775

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,775 new coronavirus cases Friday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 24 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 3,206 COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, 214,684 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 921. The total number of completed tests is 3,094,417.

There have been 3,608 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,838 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 317 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,253 cases.