Iredell reports increase of 47 COVID-19 cases over the weekend; statewide new cases show decline

The number of new statewide coronavirus cases decreased for the third straight day.
The increase from Friday to Saturday was 1,730 cases. From Saturday to Sunday the number of new cases dropped to 1,341, and as of Monday’s update, that increase was 1,313.
Statewide the number of cases as of early Friday afternoon was 1,221.
The number of cases as of Monday afternoon was 126,532.
In Iredell County, the number of cases since the last county update on Friday increased by 47. The Iredell County Health Department reported 1,724 cases late Friday afternoon and that number was 1,771 as of Monday afternoon.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 17 hospitalized. Some 1,290 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 446 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 684 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 706 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 381.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 1,982 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,837,410 tests completed and 1,057 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 21,015 cases with 212 deaths, Rowan has 2,032 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,430 cases with 46 deaths, Catawba has 1,933 cases with 24 deaths, Wilkes has 736 cases with 10 deaths and Yadkin has 496 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 751 cases and three deaths, Davie has 376 with three deaths and Alexander has 271 cases with two deaths.
