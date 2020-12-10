iredell reports 80th death from coronavirus, 73 new cases

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 6,898 COVID-19 cases with 73 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll at 80.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Thursday reported an increase of 5,556 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 416,083 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,444. The total number of completed tests is 5,778,458.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.5 percent Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been 5,714 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 59 are currently hospitalized and 5,478 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,281 are isolated at home.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,745 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,775 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,378.