iredell reports 80th death from coronavirus, 73 new cases

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 6,898 COVID-19 cases with 73 new coronavirus cases confirmed.
The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll at 80.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Thursday reported an increase of 5,556 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 416,083 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,444. The total number of completed tests is 5,778,458.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.5 percent Thursday.
There have been 5,714 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 59 are currently hospitalized and 5,478 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,281 are isolated at home.
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,745 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,775 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,378.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 49,234 cases with 479 deaths, Rowan has 6,685 cases with 145 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,241 cases with 111 deaths, Catawba has 8,197 cases with 105 deaths, Wilkes has 3,056 cases with 58 deaths and Yadkin has 1,829 cases with 19 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,045 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,488 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,940 cases with 19 deaths.
