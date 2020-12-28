Iredell reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Monday; holiday weekend total of 420 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,047 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 46 coronavirus cases since Sunday.
The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 103.
Since last Wednesday, when the county last put out a report, there have been 466 new cases reported in Iredell County.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 3,888 coronavirus cases Monday afternoon. Statewide, 520,716 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,192. The total number of completed tests is 6,774,026.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported last Wednesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 14.7% Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.1%. Only eight of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,561 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,044 infected. Next is 28677 with 2,033, 28117 with 2,067, and 28115 with 1,744.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 60,618 cases with 543 deaths, Rowan has 8,665 cases with 162 deaths, Cabarrus has 10,772 cases with 135 deaths, Catawba has 10,801 cases with 141 deaths, Wilkes has 3,745 cases with 69 deaths and Yadkin has 2,310 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,197 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 2,010 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,526 cases with 29 deaths.
On Dec. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation, meaning that community spread is still deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update.