Iredell reports 35th death, increase of 31 coronavirus cases

The Iredell County Health Department reported a 35th death from COVID-19 Wednesday and an increase of 31 cases.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 2,871 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 188,024 cases, an increase of 1,137 since Tuesday.
There have been 3,149 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 918. The total number of completed tests is 2,683,384.
In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 2,540 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 280 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,091 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,181 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 599.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,125 cases with 335 deaths, Rowan has 3,083 cases with 86 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,663 cases with 59 deaths, Catawba has 2,879 cases with 50 deaths, Wilkes has 1,130 cases with 31 deaths and Yadkin has 694 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,387 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 522 with six deaths and Alexander has 475 cases with three deaths.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.