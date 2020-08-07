Iredell reports 20th death due to coronavirus as 34 new cases emerge

The Iredell County Health Department reported a 20th coronavirus-related death.
The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus grew from 18 to 20 in the past two days.
And after a decline in the number of new cases since the weekend, new cases more than doubled over the total reported Thursday.
A total of 16 new cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The Friday afternoon update showed 34 new cases, from 1,871 Thursday to 1,905 Friday.
The number of coronavirus cases statewide was 132,812 as of Friday afternoon’s North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update. That’s an increase of 1,545 over the update Thursday afternoon.
In Iredell, some 11 are hospitalized, and 1,403 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 438 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 744 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 758 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 403.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,134 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,939,812 tests completed, and 1,123 people are hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 21,876 cases with 225 deaths, Rowan has 2,148 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,549 cases with 48 deaths, Catawba has 2,074 cases with 28 deaths, Wilkes has 780 cases with 11 deaths and Yadkin has 524 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 825 cases and nine deaths, Davie has 407 with five deaths and Alexander has 288 cases with two deaths.
