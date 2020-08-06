Iredell reports 19th coronavirus death; overall number of new cases down

The 19th death from coronavirus in Iredell County was reported Thursday.
As of Wednesday afternoon that total was 18.
Overall the number of new cases continued to decline with 16 new cases reported between Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The total number of cases is 1,871, up from 1,855 Wednesday afternoon.
The number of coronavirus cases statewide was 131,267 as of Thursday afternoon’s North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update. That’s an increase of 1,979 over the update Wednesday afternoon.
In Iredell, some 11 are hospitalized, and 1,403 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 438 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 728 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 749, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 394.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,092 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,904,750 million tests completed, and 1,147 people are hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 21,704 cases with 219 deaths, Rowan has 2,123 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,520 cases with 48 deaths, Catawba has 2,018 cases with 25 deaths, Wilkes has 762 cases with 10 deaths, and Yadkin has 524 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 802 cases and three deaths, Davie has 403 with four deaths and Alexander has 284 cases with two deaths.
