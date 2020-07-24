Iredell reports 18th coronavirus-related death; case numbers up by 43

The number of deaths from coronavirus rose by one to 18, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
The case numbers rose by 43 to 1,504. There were 1,461 cases as of the Thursday afternoon update.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths, with 20 hospitalized.
A total of 108,995 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, the Department of Health and Human Services reported early Friday afternoon. That’s an increase of 2,156 since Thursday’s report.
There have been 1,746 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,550,297 tests completed and 1,182 people are currently hospitalized.
As of Friday’s Iredell update, there are 997 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 469 are isolated at home.
The cases are almost evenly split at 49% for males and 51% for females.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 577 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 601 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 326.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 18,703 cases with 183 deaths, Rowan has 1,821 cases with 45 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,094 cases with 37 deaths, Catawba has 1,660 cases with 15 deaths, Wilkes has 682 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 436 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 620 cases and two deaths, Davie has 294 with three deaths and Alexander has 240 cases with two deaths.
