Iredell reports 132 cases in a week; statewide numbers up by 2,584

Iredell County reported a total of 132 coronavirus cases last week.

On Monday, the number of cases was 3,650 and, as of Friday afternoon, that total was 3,782.

As of Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,584 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 258,292 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,182. The total number of completed tests is 3,753,953.

There have been 4,144 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 32,877 cases with 381 deaths, Rowan has 4027 cases with 115 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,767 cases with 89 deaths, Catawba has 4,245 cases with 61 deaths, Wilkes has 1,665 cases with 37 deaths and Yadkin has 982 cases with nine deaths.

Lincoln County has 2,291 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 742 with eight deaths and Alexander has 817 cases with nine deaths.