Iredell reporting 35 new coronavirus cases; statewide numbers up by 1,549

A total of 35 new coronavirus cases were reported in the 24 hours since Monday afternoon’s Iredell County Health Department update.
The late Monday afternoon update 1,567 cases. On Tuesday, that number was 1,602.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 16 hospitalized. Some 1,149 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 419 are isolated at home.
Statewide the number of cases as of early Tuesday afternoon was 116,087, an increase of 1,549 from Monday.
There have been 1.820 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,658,973 tests completed and 1,244 people are currently hospitalized.
The cases are evenly split at 50% for males and females.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 619 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 639 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 344.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 19.707 cases with 184 deaths, Rowan has 1,891 cases with 46 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,212 cases with 38 deaths, Catawba has 1,773 cases with 15 deaths, Wilkes has 706 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 453 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 678 cases and two deaths, Davie has 313 with three deaths and Alexander has 258 cases with two deaths.
