Iredell Rehab provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy service

You’ve just had surgery, and you’re more ready than ever to get back to your daily activities. However, you may notice it is difficult to resume your everyday life right away.
The good news? Iredell Rehab at Mooresville can help you regain your strength and get back to doing the things you love.
Iredell Rehab is on the second floor of Iredell Health System’s new facility, Iredell Mooresville. The new center offers advanced rehabilitation services and features floor-to-ceiling windows, giving the space a calm, welcoming feel.
Therapists at Iredell Rehab provide physical, occupational and speech therapy to help patients become as independent as possible in their daily life. There also is an onsite certified athletic trainer to assist with athletic injuries.
“Someone may need to visit Iredell Rehab to reduce pain, avoid surgery, return to activity after an injury or surgery, prevent injuries, or improve balance to prevent falls. We help people overcome barriers to physical activity,” said Iredell Rehabilitation Services Director, Darren Smith, PT, DPT.
Physical therapy
Physical therapy might be needed to help patients strengthen their muscles after an injury, illness or surgery. Physical therapists at Iredell Rehab can help them regain the ability to move more easily.
Iredell Rehab offers treatment for pre- and post-surgical rehab; work or sports injuries and recovery; neurological, orthopedic or vestibular conditions; spinal pain; concussions; balance and gait difficulties; and chronic pain. The center also provides dry needling treatments, mechanical spinal traction, and manual and manipulative therapies to enhance recovery.
Occupational therapy
Iredell Rehab also includes occupational therapy. Occupational therapists help patients with underlying impairments, such as an injury, illness, or disability, perform day-to-day activities.
Occupational therapists at Iredell Rehab offer treatment for neurological and orthopedic conditions, pre- and post-surgery rehab, customized splinting, work injuries and recovery, and hand, wrist, and elbow conditions.
Speech therapy
The speech-language pathologist at Iredell Rehab evaluates and offers treatment for speech, language, voice, cognition, fluency and swallowing disorders.
People often struggle with communication, thinking skills and the ability to swallow after a stroke, brain injury or head or neck cancer. Some patients might need to learn how to communicate by alternate means when their speech is not clear.
Those diagnosed with a progressive diseases, such as Parkinson’s, often benefit from speech therapy to help improve and maintain their skills.
Working to improve communication and swallow skills can greatly impact a patient’s quality of life.
Meet the team
Physical therapy: Colleen Burnham, PT, DPT, and Christy Millsaps, PT.
Burnham and Millsaps are certified in dry needling and have a strong background in hands-on manual therapeutic techniques.
Occupational therapy: Corey Raper, OTR.
Raper is certified in splinting, with a special interest in the treatment of hand and wrist conditions. He is pursuing his certification in hand therapy and a doctorate in occupational therapy.
Speech therapy: Caroline Goodson, CCC-SLP.
Goodson is certified in Clinical Competence (CCC) by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association; VitalStim for swallowing dysfunction; and SPEAK OUT!, a program to improve and preserve the speech of patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Athletic training: Caroline Sawyer, ATC.
Sawyer is a certified athletic trainer with South Iredell High School. She assists in assessing athletes for injury and further intervention with Iredell Health System.
Learn more
To schedule an appointment at Iredell Rehab, patients can bring a physician referral, or the Iredell Rehab team can assist them in coordinating a therapy evaluation with their provider.
“We will collaborate closely with your health care provider throughout your care,” Smith said. “Often, when you call your provider, they will gladly send a referral to therapy to meet your needs.”
For information about Iredell Rehab at Mooresville, call 704-360-6490.