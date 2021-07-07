Iredell Rehab provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy service

You’ve just had surgery, and you’re more ready than ever to get back to your daily activities. However, you may notice it is difficult to resume your everyday life right away.

The good news? Iredell Rehab at Mooresville can help you regain your strength and get back to doing the things you love.

Iredell Rehab is on the second floor of Iredell Health System’s new facility, Iredell Mooresville. The new center offers advanced rehabilitation services and features floor-to-ceiling windows, giving the space a calm, welcoming feel.

Therapists at Iredell Rehab provide physical, occupational and speech therapy to help patients become as independent as possible in their daily life. There also is an onsite certified athletic trainer to assist with athletic injuries.

“Someone may need to visit Iredell Rehab to reduce pain, avoid surgery, return to activity after an injury or surgery, prevent injuries, or improve balance to prevent falls. We help people overcome barriers to physical activity,” said Iredell Rehabilitation Services Director, Darren Smith, PT, DPT.

Physical therapy