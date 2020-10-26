Iredell Red Knights help their own through donations from fundraiser

Isaac McCurdy is fighting cancer. Jessica Pope is studying to become a paramedic. The Davidson County Honor Guard helped the local chapter of the Red Knights with its 911 ceremony. The Burned Children’s Fund provides non-medical financial assistance to child burn victims. The 911 Memorial and Museum in New York remembers those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
These are the beneficiaries of the funds raised by the Iredell Chapter of the Red Knights, a motorcycle group comprised of first responders. The Red Knights gave checks to those individuals and groups Saturday night.
Jason Mullins, president of the Red Knights, said the group organizes fundraisers throughout the year for one reason – to help others who serve their communities.
“It’s what we do,” Mullins said.
McCurdy, a firefighter with the Statesville Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter as well, is fighting cancer, and the Red Knights wanted to help him with some expenses. The Red Knights presented McCurdy’s fellow firefighters from the SFD with a $2,500 check. McCurdy, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, was not able to attend.
The Burned Children’s Fund received $1,800, and the 911 Memorial and Museum got a check for $500.
Pope, a firefighter with Central Fire Department and an employee of Iredell EMS, was the beneficiary of a $1,000 scholarship to aid her studies to become a paramedic. Prior to joining Central, Pope served with Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire Rescue. Giving Pope the $1,000 scholarship, Mullins said, is a way of helping one of their own.
Mullins said the organization also gave $200 to the Davidson County Honor Guard. “They helped us out at our 911 ceremony and they did it for free,” he said.
The local chapter is also planning another way of helping Nov. 7.
It is sponsoring the 12 Stations Food Drive to benefit Iredell Christian Ministries and Matthew 25, a food and clothing pantry in Harmony.
The free motorcycle ride will begin at Tilley Harley Davidson, 1226 Morland Drive, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. The ride begins at 10 a.m.
Mullins said the ride will visit 12 fire stations in Iredell and Rowan counties. Non-perishable food and cash donations can be dropped off in advance of the ride at all four Statesville Fire Department stations and at the following volunteer departments: Central, Cleveland, Cool Springs, Ebenezer, Harmony, Monticello, Trinity, Troutman, Union Grove, West Iredell and Woodleaf.
The donations made to the northern Iredell fire departments will be distributed to Matthew 25 and the remainder will go to ICM.
Mullins said the goal is to help stock the pantries at the two organizations with the Thanksgiving holiday on the horizon. “We want to help feed families for Thanksgiving,” he said.
Mullins said non-Red Knights members are welcome to take part in the ride and those taking part will receive a gift 12-stations patch once everything for the patch is submitted.
Also, on Nov. 7 the ride will stop at Harmony Fire Department, and riders can buy a plate of food at the department’s chicken barbecue.
For more information, contact Mullins at 704-902-7239.
