Iredell Red Knights help their own through donations from fundraiser

Isaac McCurdy is fighting cancer. Jessica Pope is studying to become a paramedic. The Davidson County Honor Guard helped the local chapter of the Red Knights with its 911 ceremony. The Burned Children’s Fund provides non-medical financial assistance to child burn victims. The 911 Memorial and Museum in New York remembers those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

These are the beneficiaries of the funds raised by the Iredell Chapter of the Red Knights, a motorcycle group comprised of first responders. The Red Knights gave checks to those individuals and groups Saturday night.

Jason Mullins, president of the Red Knights, said the group organizes fundraisers throughout the year for one reason – to help others who serve their communities.

“It’s what we do,” Mullins said.

McCurdy, a firefighter with the Statesville Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter as well, is fighting cancer, and the Red Knights wanted to help him with some expenses. The Red Knights presented McCurdy’s fellow firefighters from the SFD with a $2,500 check. McCurdy, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, was not able to attend.

The Burned Children’s Fund received $1,800, and the 911 Memorial and Museum got a check for $500.