Melissa Neader said the announcement that Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department will receive an Accessibility for Parks Grant in the amount of $500,000 is huge.

“I am so excited about that we have this opportunity,” Neader, chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, said. “This will give us ability to have a play area that anyone and everyone can enjoy.”

The funds will be used for the creation of an inclusive playground at Jennings Park, 141 Deitz Road, Statesville. The Iredell County Board of Commissioners has agreed to match $100,000 of the grant, bringing the total funding for the playground to $600,000.

Neader thanked the Parks and Recreation Department staff for their initiative in working to obtain this grant. “They worked hard to go after a grant of this magnitude. I am very excited for them,” she said.

She said the plans for the park included a playground, but being able to make it all-inclusive is a bonus.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the Parks and Recreation Authority awarded $9.6 million in park accessibility grants to 21 projects across the state. The funds come from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) and are administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, which is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The 2021 state budget included $10 million for the PARTF to provide matching grants to local governments for park facilities for children and veterans living with disabilities.

Construction on Jennings Park is slated to begin in late spring of 2023.

Neader said the construction will begin once the current sports seasons are finished, and then the park will be closed for a period of time for construction of the new playground.

Once completed, the park will provide recreation space for the citizens of Iredell County for years to come.

“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Cooper said. “The focus of accessibility reflects our need for — and commitment to — investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors.”

Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson expressed the department’s commitment to providing recreation amenities for people of all abilities.

“Because the governor and General Assembly included historic funding levels in the budget for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, we are able to provide these grants to every corner of our state to improve accessibility in community recreation,” Wilson said. “These grants will produce significant progress toward providing recreation that meets each North Carolinian where they are.”

The program schedule was announced in March 2022, and completed applications were due to the division by Nov. 1. Local governments, including some public authorities, were eligible to apply for the matching grants.