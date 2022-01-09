Iredell readers answered the call, raising $37K for Lonely Children's Fund

In early November, the annual Lonely Children’s Fund began its campaign with the aim of raising $30,000.
With the pandemic still looming and other challenges, that might have seemed a lofty goal but as you have every year since the Lonely Children’s Fund started more than 60 years ago, our readers, the citizens of Iredell County, more than answered the call.
Thanks to the generosity of our readers, this year’s campaign, which closed Friday, exceeded the goal by more than $7,000.
The Lonely Children’s Fund donations totaled $37,992.
“Thank you so much for all of your efforts and a huge thank you to the citizens of Iredell County,” Iredell Department of Social Services Program Administrator Angela Williams said.
The fund goes to support the 83 children in foster care in Iredell County. While the necessities for these children are provided through the foster program, there’s little left for any extras, from Christmas gifts to school pictures to field trips.
Just what does your donation mean to a child in foster care? Some of the letters from DSS social workers give you a picture of what a difference each donation makes.
One teen received new clothes as the seasons changed and he hit growth spurts as well something others may take for granted — basic hygiene supplies. It also meant he got a few of his wants for Christmas in 2020 — tie-dye Crocs and a shirt featuring his favorite cartoon character, Scooby-Doo. Through the Lonely Children’s Fund, he got these simple gifts.
Sometimes the needs go beyond gifts as detailed in another letter. A child with several mental health diagnoses built a strong connection with the after-school staff but at 13, he was no longer eligible to remain at his current program. The funds through Lonely Children meant DSS could pay for his after-school care.
Another story concerned a child who had been in foster care for more than three years, and due to the lack of availability of foster families, he was placed in a group home. While he did well there and a foster family did become available, he wanted to stay at the group home if he could not be placed with his own family. Because of this community’s selflessness and generosity, he was able to be reunited with his grandmother. These funds helped her secure housing and get the necessary household items together to provide for him.
These are just a few of the ways in which your donations made an impact on the lives of children in this community. But one of the biggest things the money from the Lonely Children’s Fund does, is to provide a sense of normalcy for these children, who are in foster care through no fault of their own. And it gives them a sense of hope that others truly do care and want what is best for them.
Again, the people of Iredell County, you came through and there are 83 children who will benefit from your generosity.
Thank you.
Here is the latest list of donors:
