Iredell Physician Network welcomes Howard Suls to Iredell Family Medicine

Iredell Health System and the Iredell Physician Network announced that Howard Suls, MD, has joined Iredell Family Medicine in Mooresville.
Suls has more than 35 years of experience and is board-certified in family medicine. He has worked in sports medicine for professional, collegiate and high school teams, and has served as a medical director of nursing homes for more than 20 years, where he focused on medication reduction while providing care to geriatric patients.
He has a special interest in diabetic care, and encourages patients to live a healthy lifestyle through diet, exercise, and smoking cessation.
“I strive to provide a collaborative approach with my patients,” Suls said. “I take my role as their advocate very seriously and view access as critically important.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Chicago, Suls earned a doctor of medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.
Suls then served for 11 years in the U.S. Air Force, during which time the colonel was named U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon of the Year in 1988. He completed residency in family medicine at Malcolm Grow Medical Center Family Medicine at Andrews Air Force Base, and worked in private practice for 23 years.
Suls is a member of the American Academy of Family Medicine. He serves in leadership positions for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and America Legion posts. He is a member of the Connecticut Air National Guard. His wife is a nutritionist, and he has three children.
For more information about Iredell Family Medicine or to schedule an appointment, call 704-360-5190.
