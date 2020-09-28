Iredell Physician Network welcomes Howard Suls to Iredell Family Medicine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Health System and the Iredell Physician Network announced that Howard Suls, MD, has joined Iredell Family Medicine in Mooresville.

Suls has more than 35 years of experience and is board-certified in family medicine. He has worked in sports medicine for professional, collegiate and high school teams, and has served as a medical director of nursing homes for more than 20 years, where he focused on medication reduction while providing care to geriatric patients.

He has a special interest in diabetic care, and encourages patients to live a healthy lifestyle through diet, exercise, and smoking cessation.

“I strive to provide a collaborative approach with my patients,” Suls said. “I take my role as their advocate very seriously and view access as critically important.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Chicago, Suls earned a doctor of medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.