Iredell Physical Therapy combats the uptick in opioid miisuse

As of Oct. 19, the total number of Iredell County deaths attributed to COVID-19 was 34. The total reached 25 on Aug. 27, only taking several months to equal the county’s total of 25 opioid-related deaths in 2018.

That year, Iredell Health System joined the American Physical Therapy Association launching an ongoing campaign called #ChoosePT, emphasizing physical therapy as a healthier alternative to opioids for treating pain.

While experiencing pain, patients are often drawn to medication as a quick fix. But seeing a physical therapist or other medical specialist provides patients with more treatment options. Not limited to a single prescribed route, patients can ask questions and evaluate safer alternatives.

Risks of opioids include addiction, depression, and intolerance. While medications mask the pain, physical therapists treat the underlying cause of the pain. In a 2018 study published by Health Services Research, patients who completed physical therapy for lower back pain were 89 percent less likely to use an opioid medication.

Most people know someone addicted to opioids, and misuse of the drugs often translates to heroin use and other addictions. A 2019 CDC study showed that 7 percent of high school students reported current opioid misuse, and 14 percent reported misusing opioids at least once.